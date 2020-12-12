UPDATE: Missing Idabel elderly man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Douglas Johnson has been cancelled. He was found safe and is back home.

Original Story

IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – Idabel, Okla., police issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger.

Douglas Johnson, 72, went missing from the 1800 block of North Central at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. He was last seen leaving his residence on a bicycle, according to the Silver Alert.

Johnson suffers from dementia and is believed to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds and as having gray hair and a clean shaven face. He was last seen wearing a blue rain jacket with a black hood, blue jeans and house slippers.

If you have seen Johnson or know of his whereabouts, please call the Idabel Police Department at (580) 286-6554.