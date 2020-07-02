Silver Alert issued for missing, elderly Lawton woman who suffers from dementia

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman who suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger.

Betty Fietz, 78, was last seen at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. She was last seen in the 5300 block of SE 60th Street in Lawton, according to the Silver Alert.

She is described as a white female, 5’01” tall, around 100 pounds and as having gray hair and hazel eyes. She is in the early stages of dementia and is believed to be in danger of serious injury or death.

Fietz was last seen driving a silver, four-door 2013 Hyundai Genesis south from the 5300 block of SE 60th Street. The vehicle has an Oklahoma license plate, plate number JWZ010. She is believed to have two small dogs, a terrier and a chihuahua, with her.

If you see Fietz or know of her whereabouts, please quickly call the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 353-4280.