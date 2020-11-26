Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man suffering from cognitive impairment

LAKE DALLAS, Texas (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol passed along a Silver Alert issued by the Lake Dallas Police Department for a missing 86-year-old man who suffers from cognitive impairment.

James Leonard Payne was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 5500 block of Knights Court in Lake Dallas, Texas.

He was last seen driving a black 2008 Dodge Charger with a Texas license plate, plate number FYX9189.

Payne is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, 200 pounds, as having gray hair and blue eyes and as wearing a burgundy long sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

“Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety,” the Silver Alert states.

If you have seen Payne or his vehicle or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call the Lake Dallas Police Department at (940) 497-2228.

