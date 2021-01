Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Muskogee man who suffers from dementia

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Muskogee Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger.

Harry Esannason, 75, went missing at around 8 a.m. Monday.

Esannason suffers from dementia and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Silver Alert.

The Silver Alert advises keeping a special lookout for Esannason in states between Oklahoma and New York.

If you have seen Esannason or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call Muskogee police at (918) 683-8000.