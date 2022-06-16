GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert is in effect for an elderly New Mexico man who was seen in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Daniel Rochon

Daniel Rochon, 82, went missing in New Mexico, and was last seen driving a dark green and brown Jeep Wrangler that has a yellow New Mexico license plate. He was heading north on Highway 64, trying to reach Taos, N.M., according to the Silver Alert.

He was seen at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at the Qwik 6, 2375 US-64, in Guymon.

He is described as wearing a brown ball cap, red, black and white shirt and red, brown and black jacket.

Rochon has a past head injury that still causes him short-term memory problems.

Please call 911 if you see Rochon or know of his whereabouts.