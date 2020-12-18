UPDATE: Missing elderly Oklahoma City man found, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 89-year-old Al Haney has been canceled. He was found and is safe, according to Oklahoma City police.
Original Story
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old man who has a disability and is believed to be in danger.
Al Haney went missing when he walked away from a parking lot in the 3800 block of North May Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Silver Alert.
Haney, who is pictured both above and below, was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat.
He has a “proven medical or physical disability” and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.
If you see Haney or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.
