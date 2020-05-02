Silver Alert issued for missing, elderly Oklahoma City man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Gregory Gilbert, 73, went missing from the 4700 block of Lunow Drive at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, May 2.

Gilbert has a pacemaker, high blood pressure and takes medication for Alzheimer’s. He is believed to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Silver Alert.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark shirt and jeans. He is believed to be driving a white 2002 GMC NC1 pickup bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number CEA703.

If you see Gilbert or his vehicle or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Oklahoma City Police Department by dialing (405) 297-1000.

