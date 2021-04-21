UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing elderly Oklahoma City man located

UPDATE: The Silver Alert is canceled. Oklahoma Highway Patrol located Robert Phillips in Hinton.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.

Robert (Bob) Phillips

Robert (Bob) Phillips, 82, went missing at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen leaving the area of North Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest 140th Street at 7:30 p.m. He was driving a blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra that was rented from Enterprise. The license plate is a Texas tag, number MTT9597. He may be headed to the Luther, Edmond or Yukon area.

Phillips, who is pictured at the right, is described as a white male, 6’01” tall, 270 pounds and as bald on the top of his head with gray hair on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. He wears glasses and has a silver walker and black cane.

His daughter last spoke with him at 11 a.m., but has not heard from since.

Please immediately call 911 or Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you see Phillips or know of his whereabouts.