Silver Alert issued for missing elderly stroke victim in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who has disabilities caused by a stroke.

Kenneth Warren Hutchens

Kenneth Warren Hutchens, 84, went missing at noon Friday, June 4 from the 200 block of Edna in McLoud.

Hutchens, who is pictured on the right, is described as a white male with grayish hair and a white beard. He was las seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and dress style pants.

He is a stroke victim who is mostly nonverbal and communicates with minimal words, according to the Silver Alert.

Hutchens is believed to be on foot.

Please immediately call 911 or the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 273-1727 if you see Hutchens or know of his whereabouts.