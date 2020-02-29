Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered, elderly El Reno man who suffers from dementia

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – El Reno police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger.

Edwin May, 87, went missing from El Reno at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

He suffers from dementia and has been off his medication since Wednesday, Feb. 26.

May is described as a white male last seen driving a white 2001 Ford F250 pickup bearing a Texas license plate, plate number GNL9056.

May is possibly en route to Centerville, Texas.

No other description details were provided.

If you see May or his vehicle or know of his whereabouts, call El Reno police at (405) 262-6941.