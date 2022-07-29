OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are searching for a missing 81-year-old Henryetta man.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 81-year-old David Sheedy.

Sheedy was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning in Henryetta.

He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, plaid gray and black pajama pants, and glasses.

Officials say he may be driving a tan 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “CRN 295.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office.