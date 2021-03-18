Silver alert issued for missing Kay County man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Kay County are searching for a missing 82-year-old man.

The Kay County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 82-year-old Bernard Bryson.

Bryson was last seen around 7 p.m. on March 17 near Pecan and Gate Rd. in Newkirk.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue jacket, a straw cowboy hat and black cowboy boots.

Officials say Bryson has short gray hair, and wears brownish/gold glasses.

Investigators say he is a diabetic and left the house with a blood sugar level of 282 and only has access to glucose tablets. He may also have undiagnosed dementia.

He was last seen driving a red 2011 Ford Edge with Oklahoma license plate “AKB181.”

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter