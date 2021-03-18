Silver alert issued for missing Kay County man

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Kay County are searching for a missing 82-year-old man.

The Kay County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 82-year-old Bernard Bryson.

Bryson was last seen around 7 p.m. on March 17 near Pecan and Gate Rd. in Newkirk.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue jacket, a straw cowboy hat and black cowboy boots.

Officials say Bryson has short gray hair, and wears brownish/gold glasses.

Investigators say he is a diabetic and left the house with a blood sugar level of 282 and only has access to glucose tablets. He may also have undiagnosed dementia.

He was last seen driving a red 2011 Ford Edge with Oklahoma license plate “AKB181.”