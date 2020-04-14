Silver alert issued for missing McAlester man

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a missing 79-year-old McAlester man.

Officials with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 79-year-old Vernon Tannehill.

Investigators say Tannehill was last seen around 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4800 block of U.S. Hwy 69 in McAlester.

Authorities say Tannehill has dementia and Sundowners Syndome. Family members say he has a broken BB gun and left in his pickup truck.

Tannehill may be driving a white 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “HFN 591.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.