Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Silver alert issued for missing McAlester man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vernon Tannehill

Vernon Tannehill

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a missing 79-year-old McAlester man.

Officials with the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 79-year-old Vernon Tannehill.

Investigators say Tannehill was last seen around 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4800 block of U.S. Hwy 69 in McAlester.

Authorities say Tannehill has dementia and Sundowners Syndome. Family members say he has a broken BB gun and left in his pickup truck.

Tannehill may be driving a white 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “HFN 591.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter