MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in McClain County are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

A silver alert has been issued for 78-year-old Lynda Moore.

Moore was last seen around 6:43 a.m. on Jan. 26 near Hwy 9 and I-35. Officials say she was last seen wearing a light colored bathrobe.

Moore may be driving a red 2017 Ford Explorer with Oklahoma license plate “HYR480.”

Officials say Moore has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

If you have seen her, call 911.