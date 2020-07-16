Silver alert issued for missing Midwest City woman

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Midwest City woman.

The Midwest City Police Department has issued a silver alert for 53-year-old Julie Clark.

Clark was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on July 14 in the 200 block of W. Fairchild.

Officials say Clark, who has dementia, walked away from home in an attempt to get to the Valero at 2301 S. Air Depot.

She was wearing a white shirt and shorts.

Family members say she does not have a phone and requires daily medication.

Authorities believe she may be heading to the Stroud area.

No other details or description was provided.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Midwest City Police Department.

LATEST STORIES: