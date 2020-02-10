Silver alert issued for missing Muskogee man

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Muskogee are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since early Monday morning.

Officials with the Muskogee Police Department issued a silver alert for 78-year-old Gordon Lee Hughey.

Investigators say Hughey was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Monday in the 400 block of N. 12th St. in Muskogee.

He was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, a black and red plaid shirt, denim jeans, and black cowboy boots.

Hughey is described as being a white man, standing 6’0″ tall, and weighing 135 pounds. He has gray hair, black eyes, and a dark complexion. He is said to have dementia.