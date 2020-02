NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Cleveland County are searching for a missing 69-year-old man.

On Monday afternoon, the Norman Police Department issued a silver alert for 69-year-old Terry Gunnoe.

Gunnoe was last seen around 12 p.m. on Monday in the Oklahoma City metro area.

At this point, there is not a clothing or vehicle description for Gunnoe.