Update: Silver alert canceled after missing Norman man found

UPDATE: The silver alert was canceled after Greene was located.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Officials with the Norman Police Department issued a silver alert for 68-year-old Charles Greene.

Greene was last seen around 5 p.m. on July 15 in Norman.

According to the alert, Greene has the cognitive ability of a 7-year-old and was last seen wearing a medical boot on his right leg.

If you have seen Greene, call Norman police.

LATEST STORIES: