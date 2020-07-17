Update: Silver alert canceled after missing Norman man found

UPDATE: The silver alert was canceled after Greene was located.
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Norman are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Officials with the Norman Police Department issued a silver alert for 68-year-old Charles Greene.
Greene was last seen around 5 p.m. on July 15 in Norman.
According to the alert, Greene has the cognitive ability of a 7-year-old and was last seen wearing a medical boot on his right leg.
If you have seen Greene, call Norman police.
LATEST STORIES:
- Oklahoma’s coronavirus cases rise by 669, 7 additional deaths
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receiving chemotherapy for a ‘recurrence of cancer’
- OSU maintenance crews cleaning campus ahead of fall semester
- Mother of 5-year-old AJ Freund to be sentenced in her son’s death Friday
- 18 states in coronavirus ‘red zone,’ including Oklahoma, should roll back reopening, unpublished task force report says