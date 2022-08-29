UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Sammy Fisher has been canceled. Oklahoma City police say he never left the hospital that reported him missing.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man who has dementia and is wheelchair-reliant.

Sammy Fisher, 78, went missing from St. Anthony’s Hospital, 1000 N. Lee, at around 1 p.m. Monday.

Fisher is described as a white male wearing a black shirt and black or blue pants, and as wearing pink Styrofoam pool noodles around his feet.

He has dementia and is in a wheelchair. He is believed to be in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

Please call 9-1-1 or Oklahoma City police, (405) 297-1000, if you see Fisher or know of his whereabouts.