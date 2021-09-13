Update: Silver alert canceled for Oklahoma man in Jay

Steve Phillips

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled after Phillips was located.

JAY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing Oklahoma man.

The Jay Police Department has issued a silver alert for 61-year-old Steve Phillips.

Phillips was last seen leaving his home on foot in Jay, Oklahoma around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Officials say Phillips was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Authorities say Phillips has diabetes, is non-verbal, and suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call local law enforcement and alert the Jay Police Department at (918) 253-4277.

