WARNER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Muskogee County are searching for a missing Oklahoma man.

Officials with the Porum Police Department have issued a silver alert for 65-year-old Glenn Wiggins.

Wiggins was last seen on Monday around 6:30 p.m. at the Armstrong Bank in Warner, Oklahoma.

Investigators say he was en route to his sister’s house in the Porum area but never arrived.

Wiggins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue/gray long sleeved shirt. He is described as a white man standing 6-feet-tall, weighing 250 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a white 2006 Chevy Impala with Oklahoma license plate “HYL 289.”

Officials say Wiggins has early onset dementia and is diabetic.

If you see him, call 911.