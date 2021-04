MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a missing 63-year-old woman who was last seen in Kansas.

The Midwest City Police Department issued a silver alert for 63-year-old Star Baker.

Baker was last seen around 12:45 p.m. on April 11 traveling northbound on I-35 near mile maker 43 in Wichita, Kansas.

She was last seen wearing a pink dress with white polka dots.

Officials say she was driving a blue 2013 Kia Forte with Oklahoma license plate “CFD274.”