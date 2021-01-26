Silver alert issued for missing Oklahoma woman last seen on foot

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 76-year-old woman.

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 76-year-old Martha Vance.

Vance was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near 930 Rd and 3330 Rd. in Lincoln County.

Investigators say Vance was on foot and carrying a Yorkie type dog. Officials say she may be trying to get to Shawnee.

Vance is described as a white female with shorter gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If you see her, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

