Silver Alert issued for missing Oklahoma woman

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a 66-year-old woman who went missing from Haworth, Okla.

Deborah Ferguson, 66, was last seen at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, in the 700 block of Sapphire Ridge Road in Haworth.

Ferguson is described as a white female last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, tennis shoes and a jacket, according to the Silver Alert.

She was last seen driving a gold 2015 Buick LaCrosse bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number BOY530.

Ferguson’s family told authorities that the last time they spoke with her, she was at a gas station, but didn’t know where she was.

She is in imminent danger of serious injury or death, the Silver Alert states.

If you have seen Ferguson or her vehicle or know where she is, immediately call the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 286-3331.