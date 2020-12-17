Silver alert issued for missing Pontotoc County woman

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pontotoc County are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman.
The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for 59-year-old Willette Walker.
Walker was last seen in the 16400 block of County Rd. 3536 Ct. in Ada around 10 a.m. on Dec. 16.
She was seen wearing a navy sweater, red and black sweatpants, black socks, blue shoes, and a silver fur coat.
Officials say Walker suffers from dementia, has diabetes and a heart condition. She also uses a walker or cane.
