Silver alert issued for missing Pontotoc County woman

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pontotoc County are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for 59-year-old Willette Walker.

Walker was last seen in the 16400 block of County Rd. 3536 Ct. in Ada around 10 a.m. on Dec. 16.

She was seen wearing a navy sweater, red and black sweatpants, black socks, blue shoes, and a silver fur coat.

Officials say Walker suffers from dementia, has diabetes and a heart condition. She also uses a walker or cane.

