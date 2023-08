SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man who was last seen this evening at 3510 Stumpff Boulevard in Spencer, OK.

Image from Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Joe McCormick is reportedly driving a cream 2009 Cadillac DTS with Oklahoma tag number CIP082. McCormick has been diagnosed with dementia and does not have medication.

If you see McCormick, please call 911.