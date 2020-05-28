Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa man suffering from dementia, paranoia and schizophrenia

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from dementia, paranoia and schizophrenia, and is believed to be in danger.

John Thompson, 59, went missing from the 11000 block of East 43rd Street South in Tulsa at approximately 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Thompson is believed to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Silver Alert.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and tan pants.

If you have seen Thompson or know of his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Tulsa Police Department by dialing (918) 591-4100.