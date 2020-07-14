Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman who suffers from dementia

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Ethel Dean was last seen in the 400 block of South Lawton in Tulsa at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 13, according to the Silver Alert.

Dean, who has dementia, left her residence on foot.

She is believed to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue top with flowers on it, brown pants and no shoes, according to the Silver Alert.

If you see Dean or know of her whereabouts, please call Tulsa police at (918) 596-9222.

