ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old Verdigris man.

According to the report, Donald DeCamp was last seen around noon Monday in Verdigris wearing a t-shirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

Officials were told DeCamp had left his home on E Sprucewood Dr. in his blue 2017 Buick Encore, OK tag ‘GOZ087’, to go pay his water bill, but he never returned.

DeCamp is 6’1″, around 217 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

If you see DeCamp or know of his whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.