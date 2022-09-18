Logan County, Oklahoma (KFOR)- The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 84-year-old woman who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Elaine Jackson has been missing for about two hours after she went for a walk from her house near Broadway and highway 33, said the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. She is reported to have dementia.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and walking with a small black and white dog, said LCSO.

If you see her call 911 or the Logan County Sheriff’s department at 405-282-4100.

