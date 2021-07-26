Silver alert canceled for woman in Tahlequah

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rhonda Armstrong

UPDATE: The silver alert was canceled around 10 a.m. on Monday.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tahlequah are searching for a missing woman.

A silver alert has been issued for 69-year-old Rhonda Armstrong after she was last seen at an Oklahoma hospital.

Officials say Armstrong was last seen around 4:43 p.m. on Sunday at Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.

She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black capri pants, and black sandals.

Armstrong may be driving a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

