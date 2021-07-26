Silver alert canceled for woman in Tahlequah

UPDATE: The silver alert was canceled around 10 a.m. on Monday.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tahlequah are searching for a missing woman.

A silver alert has been issued for 69-year-old Rhonda Armstrong after she was last seen at an Oklahoma hospital.

Officials say Armstrong was last seen around 4:43 p.m. on Sunday at Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.

She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black capri pants, and black sandals.

Armstrong may be driving a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department.