MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for 64-year-old Robert Welch.

Robert Welch. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, the alert was issued on behalf of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Welch is 6′ 1″ and 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald. He was last seen on Thursday, June 29, near 150th and 183rd in Webber Falls wearing a neon yellow shirt, blue paid flannel and jeans.

OHP says Welch has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may become agitated.

If seen, call 911.