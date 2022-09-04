Oklahoma City (KFOR) -A silver alert was issued by the Oklahoma City police department Saturday afternoon for an 88 year old Oklahoma man who went missing from his home.

Eugene Wallace Jr. went missing from his home near Northwest 17 Street and North Walker Avenue between 10 p.m. last night and 9 a.m. this morning, said the Oklahoma City police department.

Police say Wallace has health issues that require attention and anyone who sees him or knows his location should call 911 immediately.

Wallace has a small poodle with him.