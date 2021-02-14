Silver Alert issued for woman who went missing from Altus nursing home

Local

Helena Duboy

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Altus Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old woman who went missing from a nursing home in Altus.

Helena Duboy went missing from English Village Nursing Home in Altus at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Duboy has a proven medical condition or physical disability and is believed to be in danger.

She is described as 5’2″ tall, 109 pounds and as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a long, black housecoat, gray-colored T-shirt and blue jeans.

Please immediately call Altus police at (580) 482-4121 if you see Duboy or know of her whereabouts.

