KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Officials say they are looking for anyone who may have seen 63-year-old Melody Coughlan.

Image courtesy Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office, Melody Coughlan

Coughlan is described as a White female with sandy blonde hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 ’06” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Investigators say Coughlan was last seen at her residence east of Kingfisher around 0900 on 4.7.23. Her vehicle and belongings were located in Logan County around 7 p.m..

If you have any information on Coughlan’s whereabouts, call (405) 375-6214 or 911