Silver Alert Canceled for Oklahoma City Police woman

Claudia Mae Green. Photo courtesy OKCPD





OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — UPDATE: Ms Green was just located by the Yukon Police Department. She is safe.

Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Claudia Mae Green, a 68 year-old white female.

Ms. Green was last seen outside her Oklahoma City home.

Ms. Green is believed to be wearing a grey Air Force Academy hoodie and jean jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Ms. Green’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.