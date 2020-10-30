Silver Alert Canceled for Oklahoma City Police woman

Claudia Mae Green. Photo courtesy OKCPD

Claudia Mae Green. Photo courtesy OKCPD


OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — UPDATE: Ms Green was just located by the Yukon Police Department. She is safe. 

Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Claudia Mae Green, a 68 year-old white female.

Ms. Green was last seen outside her Oklahoma City home.

Ms. Green is believed to be wearing a grey Air Force Academy hoodie and jean jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Ms. Green’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

