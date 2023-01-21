OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a “Silver Alert” for David Mobley, 75 years old. Mobley was last seen leaving the VA clinic in Ft. Smith, Arkansas on January 20th around 4:30 p.m.

Police officials confirm Mobley is driving a red 2011 Dodge R1500 pickup with OK Tag 2516GT and suffers from dementia, diabetes, depression, anxiety and a brain injury.

OHP officials activated the alert on behalf of The Sallisaw Police Department and are asking the community to contact Sallisaw Police Department or 9-1-1 immediately if you see David Mobley or his vehicle.