‘Simply unsustainable’: Mid-Del Schools to close later this week

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local school district announced that it is closing its doors for several days.

On Tuesday, officials with Mid-Del Schools announced that the district would be open on Wednesday, Jan. 12 before closing from Jan. 13 through Jan. 17.

“As much as I want to keep our students in school every day possible, sometimes we just have to face reality and do what is necessary,” a note from Mid-Del Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb.

Officials say Jan. 13 through Jan. 17 will be non-instructional days, adding that school buildings will be closed.

“Not only are student and teacher absences at critically high levels; we also are seeing increased staff shortages in our kitchens, on our buses, and among our substitute teaching pool. Our teachers have been extraordinarily pressed into service all school year covering classes. The level we have reached this week is simply unsustainable. Unfortunately, our community is one of the hottest spots in the state right now for the Omicron Variant of Covid-19,” the letter continued.

Dr. Cobb says he decided to not move to remote learning because so many people are actually ill with the virus.

“They’re sick. I don’t want teachers who may or may not have their work at home to have to come to school and get it. I don’t want them to focus on lesson plans right now. The same goes for our students. If you’re sick, focus on getting well,” Cobb wrote.

At this point, the district is preparing to move forward with student activities. However, the note states that administrators will make decisions on an event-by-event basis.

“With the number of known positive cases, I think we all have to consider ourselves close contacts at this point. That’s not a medical opinion. It’s just an observation,” he wrote.