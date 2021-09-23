‘Since we’ve moved up here, they have really been a big help.’ Young couple returns to Oklahoma after losing jobs during pandemic, is blessed by the generosity of local church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After losing both their jobs during the pandemic, Oscar and Emily McKinney decided to pack up and move home to Oklahoma.

With a growing family, support was not only wanted, but also very much needed, and that’s where Ebenezer Baptist Church stepped in to help.

“When we moved up here they were doing a bunch of giveaways,” said Oscar McKinney.

Giveaways that included a line of cars that was miles long.

Ebenezer Baptist Church

Ebenezer Baptist Church became well-known for their generosity during the pandemic.

“We have received well over one hundred 53-foot trailer loads of food from World Vision, from The Needs Foundation and from the Regional Food Bank over this last year and a half,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey, head pastor at Ebenezer. “So we have certainly scaled up to a very high level very quickly and God continues to send it our way.”

“Since we’ve moved up here, they have really been a big help,” said Emily McKinney.

Members of the Ebenezer congregation doing good work in the community.

The McKinneys, not only getting support to help feed their family, but also an opportunity.

“I got on at Homeland through Ebenezer,” said Oscar. “I will accept something, you know what I mean, if somebody’s giving something, but if they’re going to help me be able to make a way where I can get a job, of course I’m going to go up there for that.”

From needing help putting food on the table, to landing a job at the new grocery store, Homeland, in Oklahoma City’s food desert, the McKinneys have come full circle.

“I take pride in what I do and I will do the job to the best of my ability just for the simple fact of the way I received the job,” said Oscar. “So I’m excited about it. I’m ready to get back over there.”

To learn more about Hunger Action Month or how to donate, visit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s website.