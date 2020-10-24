Single-engine airplane crashes in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A single-engine airplane crashed in Johnston County on Saturday afternoon.
Johnston County Emergency Management issued an alert on social media, stating that emergency responders were at the scene of a plane crash on Mitchell Ranch in Southeast Johnston County.
“All four occupants from Texas are okay and uninjured,” Emergency Management personnel said.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Tishomingo Fire Department, Milburn Fire Department and Emergency Management responded to the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
