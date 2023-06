HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Harrah Fire Department says a sinkhole has opened up on Harrah Road.

Fire officials say drivers should avoid Harrah Road between SE 29th and SE 44th streets.

Images courtesy Harrah Fire Department

“There is still access to the neighborhoods but you may have to do some rerouting depending on which side you come in from,” said the fire department.

There is currently no timeline on this reconstruction.