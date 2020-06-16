Sip and stroll – literally! – during Oklahoma City Zoo’s 21 and older evening event series

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is holding an evening event series for those 21 and older to enjoy this summer.

Beginning June 25 through August 13, from 6 to 10 p.m., the OKC Zoo is hosting “Sip & Stroll.”

Guests 21-and-older, limited to 900 guests per night, are invited to explore an outdoor path that spans almost the entire Zoo to discover wondrous wildlife along the way.

While strolling through the zoo, guests can stop and cool off at one of six water holes to experience featured drinks inspired by animals and habitats from around the world including Belize, Rwanda and India. Guests will also have an opportunity to learn what the zoo is doing to protect and preserve the natural world through global conservation partnerships with the International Rhino Foundation, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, Turtle Survival Alliance and more, and how they can help conserve wildlife and wild places.

The full menu of culinary favorites will be available for purchase at Best of Oklahoma and Big Rock BBQ, as well as selections from a special outdoor grill at the Devon picnic grounds overlooking Zoo Lake.

“We are thrilled to re-open the zoo’s gates and provide grown-ups with an exclusive opportunity to reconnect with friends and wildlife from around the world,” said Jenna Zeilstra, OKC Zoo’s manager of events. “Spanning over 100 acres, the zoo provides ample space for social distancing and adventure for Sip & Stroll’s nightly limit of 900 guests.”

Additionally, the zoo is partnering with Fertile Ground who will be on-site for each Sip & Stroll to ensure this is a zero-waste event series.

Sip & Stroll admission is $17 per person and tickets are now available at okczoo.org/sipandstroll.

Event entry times are spaced every 15 minutes to allow for maximum social distancing. After scheduled checked in, guests are free to stay through the duration of the event, 10 p.m.

Attendees can also pre-purchase a Drink Passport good for one 5-oz featured drink sample at all six water holes for an additional $27 per person. Additional beverages will be available for purchase, including domestic beer, wine, mixed drinks, soda and water. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Sip & Stroll is a rain or shine event.