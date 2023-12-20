OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than a month after a man died as a result of a hit-and-run accident along I-240 and S. May Ave., his family says they’re angry that it took more than a month to contact them.

A traffic report that documents the accident on November 6 noted that the injuries Robert Lee Morris incurred were catastrophic.

“He was thrown on his back after being thrown 96 feet, his limbs, arms, trunk and his head were severely damaged and evidentally they put him in a drug induced coma to get his heart going again,” said his sister, Brenda Morris.

Ms. Morris said her brother lived a transient lifestyle, and at the time of the accident he was transported to a local hospital without his belongings or identifications, though he was eventually identified by his fingerprints.

Brenda said it took a month for her to learn Robert died though apparently he survived for about ten days on life support.

“Who gave them permission to pull the plug on him…did they get a court order? I don’t know that ,” she questioned.

The only photo she has left of him is a family portrait from his teen years; she keeps it handy in her phone.

“I live less than 12 miles from the hospital. Why couldn’t they find me,” she continued, shaking her head.

“It’s not hard nowadays to find anybody.”

In fact, within days Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers found the driver who reportedly hit Robert by posting surveillance photos on social media.

“The police department said well … for next of kin we give it over to LifeShare because he’s considered unsurvivable. So they gave it over to LifeShare. What LifeShare did, I don’t know,” Brenda continued.

LifeShare is a non-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) that helps with organ recovery and transplants.

At KFOR, we weren’t aware that the organization handled formal death notifications to family members as Ms.Morris said she was told.

We asked them and the state medical examiner to clarify their communication and role but did not hear back as of Tuesday evening.

Subsequently, we also contacted OU Health – which manages the hospital where Robert died – to ask about their notification policies:

As the state’s only Level I Trauma Center, patients and families from across the state come to OU Health for care during some of the most life-threatening times in their lives. If a patient dies in our care and no family is present, every effort is made to contact and inform their next of kin. In the event that their next of kin can’t be identified or located, we follow state and federal laws while at times working with local authorities to notify their next-of-kin. OU Health

Brenda says the ones who had the power to make the call dropped the ball.

“I’m sure they said well you know, just another transient that got hit. That’s what’s most upsetting to me,” she said.