Sister of Carina Saunders is studying to become a detective 10 years after the Oklahoma teen’s unsolved murder

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been 10 years since her sister’s murder and though no suspects have been found, she’s working to make sure no other family endures that pain.

Carina Saunders was 19-years-old when she was killed.

Her dismembered remains were found in Bethany behind a grocery store.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

It’s believed she was a victim of human trafficking.

Now, Sara Saunders is studying to become a detective and making others aware of the dangers of human trafficking.

“If I can prevent someone else from feeling the way I’ve had to feel for ten years – I will do anything I can,” said Sara.

It was October of 2011 when Sara Saunders learned her younger sister Carina had been murdered.

“She was a sweetheart, she was funny, she ended up with a scholarship in accounting,” said Sara.

Speaking to the high school CADET program at Metro Tech, Sara described how her path took a dangerous turn.

“She started doing marijuana and then that ended up not being enough for her,” Sara said. “She got into harder drugs.”

Sara says in September of 2011, Carina got clean – but later that month, she was reported missing.

Her remains were found and identified the next month.

“She was kidnapped, tortured, dismembered and beheaded and left in duffle bags in Bethany, Oklahoma,” said Sara.

Investigators believe Carina was among a group of girls being sexually trafficked. Sara believes she was killed for resisting.

“That’s when they took her and they used her as an example to the other girls that if you don’t let us traffic you, this is what we’re going to do,” Sara said.

To this day, no arrests have been made.

The case going cold has only intensified the fire in Sara’s mission.

As a student in Metro Tech’s Basic Police Officers Academy Certification Program, her goal is to become a detective.

Sara also founded the “Change for Change” program through Oklahoma-based non-profit “No Boundaries International” in an effort to help victims of human trafficking

“I’m going to make some tidal waves, that’s what’s going to happen,” said Sara. “I’m on my way.”

The BPOC program Sara is enrolled in is new.

It partners with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to help individuals overcome barriers to get accepted into police academies.

Contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have information about the murder of Carina Saunders. You can remain anonymous.