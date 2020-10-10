Sister of local man missing for four months speaks out

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Almost four months have gone by since 52-year-old Bruce Wayne Jacobs went missing.

He was last seen on June 16 at Arcadia Lake. His truck was found in the Choctaw area.

Police and volunteer rescue teams have searched for him multiple times, but still haven’t found any leads.

Jacobs’s sister, Rachel DiFatta, spoke to KFOR from Mississippi. She hasn’t seen him in person since last September.

“It’s been heartbreaking. He and I were very close. I was his rock and he was mine. It’s a big hole in our family right now,” she said.

DiFatta says they spoke to each other often. She last did so about a week before his disappearance.

“He supposedly left at 8:30 that morning going to breakfast, according to the girlfriend. She was the last person that saw him that day, and no one saw him prior to that,” she said “It was a very small timeline. She claims he left at 8:30 a.m. and the truck was found at 10 a.m.”

She says it’s not unusual to not hear from Jacobs for a few days, but as the days went on, she became more concerned about his whereabouts.

“This is not normal, something’s not right, you know, he needs to be found,” DiFatta said.

His red Ford pickup was found on the railroad tracks in Choctaw.

“We don’t know if he went somewhere else and something happened at that destination,” DiFatta said. “The longer it goes, the more concerning it gets that something happened other than him getting out of his truck and getting lost in the woods.”

Unfortunately, police say there hasn’t been much progress on the case.

“As of right now, it is still an active, open investigation. Unfortunately, we have not received any leads, any promising leads to put us in the right direction,” Emily Ward with Edmond Police said.

Jacobs has a son and grandson. DiFatta says his absence has been difficult to deal with for the whole family.

“For any family member that has someone missing, it’s just something you can’t imagine you actually go through. It’s a lot of pain, a lot of not knowing will really make your mind work and go to places that you don’t want it to,” she said.

The family is offering a reward for any information that leads to finding Jacobs.

Rescue teams are also asking anyone who lives or owns property along the Arkansas-Oklahoma line or from Sooner Road in Del City to McLoud along the tracks to check around for signs of him.

LATEST HEADLINES: