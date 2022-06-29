OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two sisters say they were left with scars after being attacked by an employee and manager at a fast-food restaurant.

Now, they have filed a lawsuit against the restaurant chain.

“They went to a place to get them what they thought was some delicious Popeyes’ fried chicken and left with a gash in the head,” said Tony Coleman.

Coleman is representing Karvonnie and Teonna Wilson, who are sisters.

Coleman told KFOR the sisters were at the Popeyes’ drive-thru window on June 3, 2021.

“It was just a regular day. We went out and got the boys’ haircuts,” said Karvonnie Wilson. “We went to the doctor for my baby sister. Then, we went to get some chicken.”

That’s when Wilson and her sister stated they had a heated argument with the cashier.

At the time, Oklahoma City police told KFOR the three women had a history.

“I know that they had a beef already, and they clearly didn’t like one another,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“It doesn’t matter if they had an altercation of sorts,” said Coleman. “They were in a haven, meaning the employee and the manager, and when they took it upon themselves to come outside of the place of business for the sole purposes of exacting an attack on my client, that’s when they violated the law.”

The sisters filed a lawsuit against the manager, employee, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., and its parent company a year later.

The sisters allege the cashier and the manager walked out and attacked them in their car, in front of their three children.

The sisters also allege the manager hit them with a wet floor sign.

Knight told KFOR that the manager was trying to stop the attack at the time of the assault.

“He was not attacking anyone with it,” said Knight. “He was trying to break up the fight.”

A different Popeyes employee spoke to KFOR off-camera and said the sisters started it. He added they spat and threw something at the employee.

However, the sisters’ attorney told KFOR Wednesday that the assault left one sister with stitches and the other with bruises, indicating that something physical happened.

Coleman stated the law would determine who the aggressor was.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to stick to these two theories of law, vicarious liability and negligence, that manager failed to control the situation,” said Coleman. “If that manager really thought that there was an aggressive situation going on there, why not call the police immediately?”

KFOR reached out to Popeyes’ media relations company for a comment. We’re waiting to hear back.