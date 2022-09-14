OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have always dreamed of traveling to the Vatican but haven’t been able to go to Italy, a new exhibition is bringing some of the highlights of the Sistine Chapel to Oklahoma City.

The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Sail & The Dock.

“This exhibition gives visitors a chance to engage with Rome’s most iconic treasures in ways that were never possible,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE© Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit.

The exhibition is a collection of Michelangelo’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces.

Organizers say there are 34 reproductions including pieces like ‘The Creation of Adam’ and ‘The Last Judgement.’

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary, you’re transformed into a completely different world,” said Biallas. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines and we were rushed through. This exhibit in Oklahoma City allows everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up-close, at an affordable price, and enjoy an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

The exhibition will be held in Oklahoma City from Sept. 23 through Dec. 4 with tickets sold Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20.50 for adults and are on sale now.