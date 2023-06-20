OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State Emergency Operations Center has released the latest severe weather updates impacting the State on Tuesday.

According to the State Emergency Operations Center, it remains activated due to the impacts of severe weather that occurred June 17-18.

ODEMHS has also been working closely with the Governor’s office and state legislators representing areas impacted by the storms.

A State of Emergency is in effect for Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties due to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and hail on June 17-18. The Executive Order marks a first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be necessary.

The Executive Order also extends the temporary suspension of size and weight limits for oversized vehicles and equipment responding from out of state to assist with power restoration efforts. Waivers have been in place since Thursday, June 15 to ensure quick mobilization from out of state utility partners.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security has fulfilled numerous resource requests for generators for water systems, cooling stations, lift stations, and other urgent community needs.

Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is working with communities that have experienced impacts or damages to their public water system or wastewater system as a result of the storms and power outages. DEQ reports 24 systems have been impacted. Of those, 10 have returned to normal operations.

Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) is available to help residents with issues they may have with their insurance claims. Contact OID at 800-522-0071 or visit their website at oid.ok.gov/after.

The Office of The Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed two fatalities caused by the June 17-18 storms. The fatalities occurred in Creek and McCurtain counties.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief teams are currently serving residents in Broken Arrow, Claremore, Cushing, Inola, and Tulsa in NE Oklahoma as well as the Laverne area in NW Oklahoma. Residents who need help with trees down on houses, vehicles, or blocking entries or driveways can visit okdisasterhelp.org or call 844/690-9198.

Cooling centers are open at the following locations:

– Assembly of God Church, 777 Glory Road, Yale, Open 24 hours

– Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Rd, Sand Springs, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Catoosa Community Center, 109 E. Oak, Catoosa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main Street, Broken Arrow, Norman business hours

– Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral, Tulsa, Open overnight

– First Baptist Church Olive, 9372 S. 443 W Avenue, Drumright, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Great Plains Coliseum, 920 SW Sheridan Road, Lawton, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– HomeChurch, 720 W. New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

– Jennings Senior Center, 308 N. Main, Jennings, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 N. 9th Street, Broken Arrow, Normal business hours

– Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Avenue, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– WL Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 E. Pine Street, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional OG&E “Cool Zones” are available at the following locations: oge.com/coolzones

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission Reports 139,235 power outages statewide as of 3 p.m.

OG&E – Total: 9,124

Areas with >100 outages:

Sapulpa – 1,257

Bristow – 1,085

Drumright – 764

Oklahoma City – 526

Oilton – 524

Kellyville – 399

Fort Gibson – 356

Jennings – 337

Tulsa – 278

Ripley – 246

Bixby – 246

Perkins – 245

Midwest City – 234

Muskogee – 215

Beggs – 212

Tishomingo – 170

Cushing – 160

Ardmore – 160

Luther – 130

PSO – Total: 128,176

By county, areas with >100 outages:

Tulsa – 114,115

Wagoner – 5,293

Rogers – 4,505

Osage – 1,724

Creek – 1,360

Mayes – 820

Delaware – 318

ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES

by county, areas >100 outages

Indian Electric Cooperative, Inc. – Total: 1,217

Creek – 865

Pawnee – 15

Payne – 142

Tulsa – 195

Choctaw Electric Cooperative, Inc. – Total: 357

Atoka – 4

Choctaw – 158

McCurtain – 178

Pushmataha – 17

Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative – Total: 254

Craig – 2

Delaware – 58

Mayes – 186

Ottawa – 1

Rogers – 7

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative – Total: 107

Osage – 1

Rogers – 104

Tulsa – 1

Washington – 1

The state’s price gouging statute is in effect for Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties. The Emergency Price Stabilization Act prohibits an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency. The statute triggers automatically after the governor issues a state of emergency. The law allows the attorney general to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging. For more information or to report a complaint, individuals can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit toll free at 833-681-1895.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond also encourages residents to be on the lookout for contractor fraud and to report suspected fraud by calling toll free 833-681-1895.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking residents impacted by the recent storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses, or agriculture through the online survey.

For Oklahoma residents seeking non-emergency disaster or health and human service information, please contact your local 2-1-1. Services are available 24 hours a day by dialing 2-1-1 from your home or cellular telephone. Please only call 911 for emergencies.