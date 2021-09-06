Six inmates hospitalized after melee at Canadian County Jail

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Six inmates were hospitalized after a chaotic fight broke out at the Canadian County Detention Center.

The fight erupted just after 2 a.m. Monday following a temporary outage at the jail, according to jail officials.

The melee involved 15 to 20 inmates, six of which were taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

The Canadian County Special Operations Team entered the 60-bed jail pod where the brawl was occurring and brought it to an end, officials said.

“Although our investigation into the matter has just began, I believe the incident is most likely gang related,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said.

The inmates who were taken to hospitals are being treated for minor injuries.

