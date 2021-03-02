Six movie cars from ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ to be on display during OKC Auto Show

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Car aficionados will be out in force at State Fair Park for the 104th Oklahoma City Auto Show.

Organizers say the event, which will take place from March 5 through March 7 in the Bennett Event Center, will adhere to health standards regarding social distancing and mask wearing.

“We recognize this is going to be a unique year for the Oklahoma City Auto Show, but we also believe we are fully prepared to provide all of the elements of past shows that make our event so popular,” Oklahoma City Auto Show Chairman Dale Daniels said. “Visitors will get to see the always popular Futurliner #10, as well as the latest models including the national debut of the 2021 Ford Bronco 4-door, the all-electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and lots of other types of automobiles from a variety of eras that will surely bring smiles to everyone’s faces.”

Organizers say autonomous temperature checks will be performed at the entrances and hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the building.

“Entertainment will be at a premium during the Oklahoma City Auto Show,” Peter Hodges, president of the Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association, said. “While recognizing the popularity of the Futurliner #10, we wanted to be able to show a variety of autos from multiple eras and also bring back a familiarity to our visitors.”

In addition to nearly 50 classic cars and trucks from multiple eras, the auto show will also feature six “Ford v. Ferrari” movie cars as well as showing the movie “Cars” at various times during the OKC Auto Show.

Ford vs. Ferrari movie cars

Organizers say there will be limited opportunities for kids to sit inside the movie cars for a donation of any size by their parents or guardians. Proceeds will go to charities like Redline4Kids and Oklahoma Christian Academy.

“To have an opportunity to take the autos we have all seen on-screen in “Ford v Ferrari” and showcase them here at the OKC Auto Show is incredible,” Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association Chairman Dale Daniels said. “It’s not often anyone gets a chance to stand right next to movie cars, so we know there will be a lot of kids and adults who will be excited to take part in this rare experience at this year’s auto show.”

Among the cars being brought out for this unique public appearance are the 1966 red Ford GT40 used in both the major race scenes, the 1967 GT40 car that was used in all of the airplane hangar scenes, the silver 1964 Corvette, the blue and silver Porsche speedster race car used in the opening LeMans race scene and Willow Springs race scene, the tan 1956 Corvette Roadster #106 used in the Willow Springs race scene, and the Porsche driven by Matt Damon’s character Carroll Shelby.

Organizers say this will be the largest collection of ‘Ford v. Ferrari’ movie cars ever publicly displayed in one location.

Tickets are on sale online, and buy one get one free coupons are available at 7-Eleven stores.